Blackmore’s Best

To help denote the 45th anniversary of the release of Machine Head, we asked subscribers to Vintage Guitar’s electronic newsletter, “What are your three favorite Ritchie Blackmore songs, riffs, or licks?”
Here are the 30 most-popular responses.
1 Deep Purple
“Higway Star”
2 Deep Purple
“Smoke on the Water”
3 Rainbow
“Man on the Silver Mountain”
4 Deep Purple
“Lazy”
5 Deep Purple
“Burn”
6 Rainbow
“Stargazer”
7 Deep Purple
“Woman From Tokyo”
8 Deep Purple
“Child in Time”
9 Deep Purple
“Space Truckin’’
10 Deep Purple
“Hush”
11 Deep Purple
“Speed King”
12 Rainbow
“Mistreated”
13 Deep Puple
“My Woman From Tokyo”
14 Deep Purple
“Knocking at your Backdoor”
15 Rainbow
“Kill The King”
16 Deep Purple
“Perfect Strangers”
17 Rainbow
“Since You’ve Been Gone”
18 Rainbow
“Stone cold”
19 Deep Purple
“Black Night”
20 Rainbow
“Long Live Rock N’ Roll”
21 Deep Purple
“Strange Kind of Woman”
22 Rainbow
“Temple of the King”
23 Rainbow
“Catch the Rainbow”
24 Deep Purple
“Maybe I’m a Leo”
25 Deep Purple
“No, No, No”
26 Rainbow
“A Light in the Black”
27 Deep Puple
“Fireball”
28 Rainbow
“Gates of Babylon”
29 Blackmores Night
“Minstrel Hall”
30 Deep Purple
“Rat Bat Blue”
The abbreviated version of this article originally appeared in VG September 2017 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.