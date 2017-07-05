The Peoples’ Guitar

Many aren’t aware that some of the archtop guitars Gibson produced during the Depression were marketed under different brand names, including Kalamazoo, Recording King, Cromwell, Fascinator, and Kel Kroyden, among others.
››› Be notified via email when this full Overdrive article is released! Complete the form below to subscribe to VG’s Overdrive and receive other great offers from Vintage Guitar magazine!
This article originally appeared in VG June 2003 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.