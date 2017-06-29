Giveaway #160

Bad Company
By Vintage Guitar
Autographed by Paul Rodgers, view full guitar

Enter to win a Fender autographed by Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers!

Bad Company has remastered and reissued Run With The Pack and Burnin’ Sky, 2-CD & 2-LP deluxe editions! Now available on iTunes (Run With The Pack and Burnin’ Sky), Amazon, and Rhino. Visit www.badcompany.com for more and Like Bad Company on Facebook. Keep up with Paul Rodgers at paulrodgers.com, on Instagram @paulrodgersofficial, and Facebook.

Bad Company recorded four classic albums in as many years, giving rise to some of the most recognizable rock songs of the Seventies, including “Rock Steady,” “Run With The Pack” and the Grammy-nominated, “Feel Like Makin’ Love”… RUN WITH THE PACK (1976) and BURNIN’ SKY (1977) have been newly remastered from the original production tapes. Each has been expanded with rare and unreleased recordings taken from the original album sessions. The CD versions of these Deluxe Editions include all of the new bonus tracks, while their 180-gram vinyl counterparts offer a selection of the bonus material.
Rhino.com
For more info go to www.wmg.com

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

See previous winners!!

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.