Giveaway #159

Enter to win a Richie Kotzen Signature RK5 Fly Rig® valued at $269!

The Richie Kotzen Signature RK5 Fly Rig® is not simply another version of the Fly Rig 5 with his name screened on it. The RK5 was developed in close collaboration with Richie, whose input was invaluable. Meticulous about every facet of his playing, singing, songwriting and tone, Richie’s attention to the details of this pedal was nothing less.

Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

First Name *

Last Name *

Email Address *

Are you currently a Vintage Guitar magazine subscriber? If not, we will send you a subscription offer through your email you provided. * Yes No

Would you like to receive more info on Tech 21, and other great offers from Vintage Guitar magazine? * Yes No



See previous winners!!

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

