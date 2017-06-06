Dallas International Guitar Show – May, 2017

By Vintage Guitar
1963 Gibson Super 400 CESN and a 1932 Stromber Model G-3
A clean example of a classic Gibson Super 400
A 1956 Gretsch Duo Jet, a '56 Gretsch SIlver Jet and '57 Fender P-Bass
1947 Martin 000-18
1955 Gibson Les Paul Jr.
1957 Harmony Sovereign
1956 Gibson ES-175
1957 Gretsch Acoustic
A Gibson CF-100 (year unknown). As beat as it looks, it played and sounded incredible!
1959 Gibson Switchmaster
1962 was a great year! A '62 Gretsch White Falcon Stereo (center), a 1962 Gibson ES-335 (left) and a Danelectro DC-1 (right)
A couple cool Kay basses and a Tele
A 1960 Harmony Stratotone and a '79 Fender Strat
A Les Paul Black Beauty and a Gretsch 6120
A pair of sweet vintage Gibson basses
A National Jumbo Acoustic and an Airline electric
Gibson Switchmaster
Scotty Moore's Gibson ES-335 with COA and December 1993 cover Vintage Guitar cover feature
Some cool old Tiesco Del Reys, Univox and Silvertone electrics among the Gibsons
The Vintage Guitar Magazine booth at the Dallas International Guitar Show
A sample of Tom Wittrock's Gibson collection
A super cool 1965 Kay flat-top bass
A rare PA head from the short lived 1970s AIMS amp company
1956 Gibson Les Paul Gold Top
A healthy blend of Fender and Rickenbacker
1964 Silvertone amp-in-case model
1964 Silvertone amp-in-case model