Pieta Brown and Valerie June

Singer/songwriter Pieta Brown enlists talent – and lots of it – to back her ethereal songs and vocals on her latest. Calexico lends a hand with the opener “In The Light” while Mark Knopfler plays along on the jaunty “Street Tracker” and David Lindley slides through “Take Me Home.”

The best, though, may be Brown’s joining forces with fellow Iowans the Pines on the closer, “All The Roads.” Brown’s songs have a misty, mystical edge, and the Pines’ resonant electric sound amps that up to create the strongest and most fully realized tune here.

Valerie June seems to have found new joy in rocking out on her latest. Switching between acoustic and electric guitars, she dives deeper into blues and R&B numbers with added assurance and a harder edge to her sound since her 2013 debut, Pushin’ Against a Stone.

“Long Lonely Road” kicks things off just right, setting a tone for the whole album with its blend of soul and a new sense of swagger.

This article originally appeared in VG August 2017 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

