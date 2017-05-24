Shows LA Guitar & Pedal Show By Oscar Jordan Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter [/caption] Loni Specter The good stuff from Pigtronix. Lance Lerman founder of LSL Guitars. Jon Skibic of Electro-Harmonix. Fender’s new American Professional Series. Visitor Jac Ttanna finds his bliss at Xotic Guitars. Luthier Mike Lipe displays his wares at Lipe Guitars. Carvin demoed their new VLD1 Steve Vai Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal. The new Supro guitar line was a big hit. Macpherson Guitars displayed awesome colors and excellent playability. Joe Cozy of Eventide getting down to business. Supro’s new line of combo amplifiers. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookLinkedInRedditTwitterGoogleTumblrPinterestPocketTelegramWhatsAppSkype Related