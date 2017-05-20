Museum of Making Music to Host Harp-Guitar Exhibit

The Museum of Making Music, Carlsbad, California, will host an exhibition on the harp guitar beginning October 7 and running through April 29. Curated by Gregg Miner, “Floating Strings: The Remarkable Story of the Harp Guitar in America” will include approximately four dozen instruments including historical rarities and modern creations. Miner and The Harp Guitar Foundation will host the 15th Harp Guitar Gathering, October 13-15 at the Museum, with concerts by John Doan, Muriel Anderson, and others. For more information, go to harpguitars.net/hgg/hgg15/hgg15.htm.

