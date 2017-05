In his first exclusive video tutorial for VG Online, Andrew Hendryx uses his Collings MF5 mandolin to show us how to play the intro of the Jimi Hendrix version of “Hey Joe.” Keep up with Andrew at www.andrewhendryx.com.

See more lessons