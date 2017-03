The Carl Martin Red Repeat 2016 Edition has an added tap-tempo function and a Modulation switch that works with mini-pots to adjust Depth and Speed to modulate the echoes of notes so they mimic the wow and flutter of a vintage tape echo. It has LED indicators for Boost 1 or 2. Learn more at carlmartin.com.

