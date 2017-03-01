FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Vintage Guitar magazine Announces Readers’ Choice Winners

Vintage Guitar Readers Induct Joe Walsh to Hall of Fame

Vintage Guitar magazine is set to reveal inductees to its Hall of Fame, including Joe Walsh in the Player category. Walsh, along with winners of this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, are featured in the magazine’s April issue, hitting newsstands this month.

Beyond his ability to shift musical styles and the company he has kept while doing it, Walsh has continually pushed himself as a songwriter, composer, singer, producer, and player on his own work as well as that for others including John Entwistle, Don Henley, Ringo Starr, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Steve Winwood, and Richard Marx.

In 1975, Walsh became keyboardist/guitarist in the Eagles, and immediately impacted the band as it recorded Hotel California; on the title track, he went lick-for-lick with lead guitarist Don Felder, contributed the riff on Glenn Frey’s “Life in the Fast Lane” and brought the ballad “Pretty Maids All in a Row.”

The band’s breakup in 1980 pushed him back into life as a solo performer, and he scored several hits with a decided anti-rock-star theme – “A Life of Illusion,” “Life’s Been Good,” and “Ordinary Average Guy.” He twice toured with Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band and stayed busy further exploring a mix of styles in various acts. The 21st century saw him perform at Eric Clapton’s first Crossroads Guitar Festival, reunite with the James Gang, and reflect on life with his 2012 album, Analog Man, which was Vintage Guitar’s first Album of the Year.

Readers’ Choice winners include Brian Setzer as Artist of the Year, Joe Bonamassa for Blues Player, Vince Gill for Country Player, Jeff Beck for Rock Player, Robben Ford as Jazz Player, and Eric Clapton’s I Still Do for Album of the Year, while Carlos Santana was also inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside Rockman inventor Tom Scholz as Innovator and the Gibson Explorer as Instrument. Winners in all categories are determined by a vote of the magazine’s readership. For more information on Vintage Guitar, the Readers’ Choice Awards, the magazine’s subscriptions (print and digital), and e-newsletters, visit VintageGuitar.com.

Caption (READERSCHOICE2016PR_JoeWalsh.jpg): Readers of Vintage Guitar chose guitarist Joe Walsh for induction to the magazine’s Hall of Fame.

Vintage Guitar Readers Induct Carlos Santana to Hall of Fame

Vintage Guitar magazine is set to reveal inductees to its Hall of Fame, including Carlos Santana in the Player category. Inductees, as well as winners of this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, are featured in the magazine’s April issue, hitting newsstands this month.

Influenced by B.B. King, Javier Bátiz, John Lee Hooker, and Gábor Szabó, he equates playing guitar to breathing, citing its ability to help him convert universal energy to notes on a fretboard. After absorbing the music of American blues legends and the British Invasion, his band played Woodstock before releasing its first album. And while the years since have seen him experience rare heights of success, they haven’t dampened his spirit or enthusiasm, or inflated his sense of self. Rather, he continually emanates respect for those he sees as great.

“We all know who to go to and what to listen to so we can soak ourselves,” he told VG’s Dan Forte in a 2006 interview. “We don’t want to sound like them, but we want to be drenched with the same things they’re drenched with.”

Varied and diverse, his discography is marked by early work with his own band, then later by introspective solo projects interspersed with collaborations featuring icons in many genres. His 1999 album, Supernatural, claimed nine Grammy awards including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year while going 25 times platinum. After its success, he increasingly used his profile – and music – to shed light on social causes (proceeds from his 2003 American tour helped fight AIDS).

Today, his Milagro Foundation supports vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education, and health, and he supports several causes including the Rainforest Action Network and Amnesty International. In late 2016, he played a guest spot on singer/songwriter Jennifer Saran’s “Wake Up,” an appeal for the world to address inequality and impoverishment.

