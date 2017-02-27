Seth Walker has issued a string of fine records that come together in his latest. Walker and Dave Gross man the six-strings on a collection of strong cuts, and while the approach offers plenty for guitar-music fans, it’s subtle. Electric licks are prominent on the funky “Fire In The Belly” and the funky New Orleans shuffle of “Way Past Midnight,” while fine acoustic playing is highlighted in the rhythm parts pushing the churchy “High Time,” the punchy soul of “Call My Name,” and many other examples. “The Sound Of Your Voice” is the most unique track – just acoustic guitar, voice, and strings to start, it swells to a lovely jazz-influenced piece with a feel that would be at home in a playlist of jazz standards.

Walker sings with a confidence that comes from knowing how one’s voice is supposed to sound. It also helps that his songwriting is at such a high level. With this record, he has reached an understanding of where his roots are and how to connect with them. It’s evident in his approach, playing, and the lyrics of many of these songs, including the title cut.

This article originally appeared in VG‘s May ’17 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

