Robert Randolph Demonstrates the “I Want It” Riff

By Robert Randolph

Robert Randolph Demonstrates the “I Want It” Riff

Robert Randolph’s new album, “Got Soul,” streets on February 17. Here, he uses a SlideKing, made by Jackson Steel Guitar Company, plugged into a Supro Rhythm Master to preview “I Want It,” from the new disc. Watch for a review and an exclusive interview in the May issue of Vintage Guitar, hitting newsstands in March.
Also, join Robert for VG’s first-ever Facebook Live stream, February 9 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Like and Follow us on Facebook to receive notification when the stream begins. facebook.com/VintageGuitarmagazine

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR