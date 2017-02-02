Robert Randolph Demonstrates the “I Want It” Riff

Robert Randolph’s new album, “Got Soul,” streets on February 17. Here, he uses a SlideKing, made by Jackson Steel Guitar Company, plugged into a Supro Rhythm Master to preview “I Want It,” from the new disc. Watch for a review and an exclusive interview in the May issue of Vintage Guitar, hitting newsstands in March.

Also, join Robert for VG’s first-ever Facebook Live stream, February 9 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Like and Follow us on Facebook to receive notification when the stream begins. facebook.com/VintageGuitarmagazine

