The Pigtronix Disnortion Micro offers the same CMOS Fuzz and Overdrive circuits as the large-format original, in a version that runs on 9 volts. It can switch from a parallel routing to a super-saturated series routing where the six-stage overdrive circuit cascades into Pigtronix diode-clipping fuzz, then is output through a six-way passive filter network. Its Gain knob controls saturation of fuzz and overdrive circuits simultaneously. Learn more at pigtronix.com.

