Orange County Guitar Show 2017

By Vintage Guitar
Joe Bonamassa’s Special Fender Strat Exhibit at the Orange County Guitar Show
At the SoCal World Guitar Show in Costa Mesa with VG publisher Alan Greenwood, contributor Johnny Zapp, and Joe Bonamassa with some of Joe’s vintage collection.

A few more nuggets from the SoCal World Guitar Show in Orange County.
’50s, ’60s and ’70s Gretsch Guitars represented at the SoCal World Guitar Show in Orange County.

