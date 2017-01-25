Priceguide

Order the 2017 Vintage Guitar Price Guide directly from VG and get the digital edition FREE!

Authors: Alan Greenwood and Gil Hembree

Format: 616 pages, soft cover, 8.125 x 10.75

ISBN: 978-1-884883-36-6

You know it as the industry’s leading source of pricing information on vintage and recent-model guitars, amps, basses, effect pedals, mandolins, lap steels, ukuleles, and banjos.

Knowledge and information are vital in the dynamic world of collectible guitars and gear, and no source provides it better than The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. With information on more than 2,000 brands along with 1,300 photos and more than 200,000 copies sold, The Guide remains the industry’s hands-down leading source of pricing information on Guitars, Basses, Amps, Effects, Lap Steels, Steels, Ukuleles, Mandolins, and Banjos all in one book!

“I’ve always loved searching out vintage guitars, basses, and amplifiers, and The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide is the perfect way to stay informed on their market values. Each year, I buy two copies – one for home, and one for the road.” – Tom Petersson, Cheap Trick “I’ve always loved searching out vintage guitars, basses, and amplifiers, and The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide is the perfect way to stay informed on their market values. Each year, I buy two copies – one for home, and one for the road.” Tom Petersson’s Rock Your Speech helps unlock the power of music for those with Autism and related speech disorders. Music is therapeutic. Music has value. Check out RockYourSpeech.com



As pro dealers for more than 40 years, we’ve learned a great deal, and know a great deal – but not everything. The Guide has been very helpful over the years, and continues to be one of the best references and resources in our field. – Fred Oster, Vintage Instruments/“Antiques Roadshow” As pro dealers for more than 40 years, we’ve learned a great deal, and know a great deal – but not everything.has been very helpful over the years, and continues to be one of the best references and resources in our field.

“I’ve been buying, selling, and trading guitars, amps, and all sorts of musical merchandise since 1968. Sure wish I’d had the information available in The Guide that whole time. It’s absolutely the best reference available today to get pricing information that you need for your buying, selling and trading.” – Dewey Bowen, Freedom Guitar “I’ve been buying, selling, and trading guitars, amps, and all sorts of musical merchandise since 1968. Sure wish I’d had the information available in The Guide that whole time. It’s absolutely the best reference available today to get pricing information that you need for your buying, selling and trading.”

“Guitar enthusiasts enjoy passionate discussions about how values have fluctuated throughout the years, and The Guide is a wonderful resource for such information. My favorite part is reading about the company histories, especially the smaller ones we normally don’t hear about, or are no longer in business. Everyone should own a copy to expand their knowledge.” – John Majdalani, Cream City Music “Guitar enthusiasts enjoy passionate discussions about how values have fluctuated throughout the years, and The Guide is a wonderful resource for such information. My favorite part is reading about the company histories, especially the smaller ones we normally don’t hear about, or are no longer in business. Everyone should own a copy to expand their knowledge.”

“In an ever-changing world of vintage-instrument pricing, The Guide – now 25 years in production – stands as the best resource of its kind, providing a good starting point for collectors and listing spot-on, realistic values. It’s a highly valuable resource for the seller and buyer alike.” – Stan Werbin, Elderly Instruments “In an ever-changing world of vintage-instrument pricing, The Guide – now 25 years in production – stands as the best resource of its kind, providing a good starting point for collectors and listing spot-on, realistic values. It’s a highly valuable resource for the seller and buyer alike.”

“I love cool vintage guitars – who doesn’t? When I want more information about the guitars I have – or guitars I wish I had – I go straight to The Guide. It contains accurate, detailed information with tons of good pictures, as well as listings for amps, effects, lap steels, and even banjos. You just can’t go wrong with it!” – Grant Geissman, jazz/session guitarist, Emmy-nominated composer “I love cool vintage guitars – who doesn’t? When I want more information about the guitars I have – or guitars I wish I had – I go straight to The Guide. It contains accurate, detailed information with tons of good pictures, as well as listings for amps, effects, lap steels, and even banjos. You just can’t go wrong with it!”

“Oh yeah! The Guide is the go-to resource – not only for the highly informative and accurate info on vintage instruments, but also because it’s great for obsessive viewing and drooling over those ‘Someday, I’ll find one of these’ items. It’s like a toy catalog for grown-ups! I learn something new each time I read it.” – Shane Theriot, Grammy-winning arranger, solo artist, and musical director for Hall & Oates band and “Live at Daryl’s House” “Oh yeah! The Guide is the go-to resource – not only for the highly informative and accurate info on vintage instruments, but also because it’s great for obsessive viewing and drooling over those ‘Someday, I’ll find one of these’ items. It’s like a toy catalog for grown-ups! I learn something new each time I read it.”

About the Authors

Alan Greenwood launched Vintage Guitar magazine in 1986. Vintage Guitar is the largest monthly publication for guitar collectors, enthusiasts, and dealers. He also publishes Vintage Guitar Online at launched Vintage Guitar magazine in 1986. Vintage Guitar is the largest monthly publication for guitar collectors, enthusiasts, and dealers. He also publishes Vintage Guitar Online at www.VintageGuitar.com , the free email newsletters , and The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide which he started in 1990. His collection includes several vintage instruments from the ’20s to the ’80s, as well as newer production and custom-made guitars, amps, effects, lap steels, and ukuleles. He lives in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Gil Hembree began collecting guitars in 1966 while working at Kitt’s Music, in Washington, D.C. Familiarity with the professional musicians playing on Georgetown’s M-Street allowed him to dabble in early buy-sell, but his academic interest in finance led to a corporate job in Michigan. Throughout his financial career he played in bands and searched for original-owner vintage guitars in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Port Huron, Pontiac, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. In 2000, freshly retired from corporate finance, he became the co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. In 2007, Hal Leonard released his biography of Ted McCarty: Gibson Guitars: Ted McCarty’s Golden Era: 1948-1966. After residing in Michigan for 35 years, Hembree and his wife, Jane, relocated to Austin, Texas. began collecting guitars in 1966 while working at Kitt’s Music, in Washington, D.C. Familiarity with the professional musicians playing on Georgetown’s M-Street allowed him to dabble in early buy-sell, but his academic interest in finance led to a corporate job in Michigan. Throughout his financial career he played in bands and searched for original-owner vintage guitars in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Port Huron, Pontiac, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. In 2000, freshly retired from corporate finance, he became the co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. In 2007, Hal Leonard released his biography of Ted McCarty: Gibson Guitars: Ted McCarty’s Golden Era: 1948-1966. After residing in Michigan for 35 years, Hembree and his wife, Jane, relocated to Austin, Texas.

