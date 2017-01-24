Marshall Tucker Band Slates “45th Live” Tour

The Marshall Tucker Band has announced dates for the first leg of its 45th Live in Concert tour. The tour kicks off February 3 in Savannah, Georgia, and includes more than 30 stops including Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Daytona Beach, Knoxville, Paducah, Charlotte, and Raleigh. More will be added throughout the year.

“We are delighted to hit the road to celebrate 45 years,” said MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “This year’s schedule is going to take us to towns we haven’t played in awhile. It will be great to see so many of our fans and old friends.”

