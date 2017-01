The Mojo Hand FX 1979 Fuzz is based on the late-’70s Big Muff high-gain distortion and uses op amps instead of transistors. Its footswitch bypasses the Tone control, engaging an independent Volume knob designed to be set to unity or boost. The taper of the original gain pot has been adjusted, the company said, to give a more-usable sweep. Mojo Hand pedals are assembled by hand in the U.S. Go to mojohandfx.com.

