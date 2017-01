Nexi Industries’ Analog Chorus (CHO-01) has controls for Speed and Depth along with an Ultra Classic knob to engage a pre-set the company says models chorus sounds popularized by bands like Pink Floyd, The Police, and U2. Wired true- bypass, it can be used with a 9-volt battery or external power supply and designed to fit the company’s Solution pedalboard. Learn more at nexi.eu/products/analog-chorus.

