Huttlinger Guitar & Fly Fishing Camp to Continue

Erin Morris Huttlinger, widow of the late fingerstyle guitarist Pete Huttlinger, has announced she will continue the Guitar & Fly Fishing Camp formerly hosted by Huttlinger in the Paradise Valley near Livingston, Montana.

This year’s camp will be held August 6-10 and consist of three days of instruction by fingerstylists Jeff Troxel and Stephen Bennett, along with one day of fly fishing on the Yellowstone River with local professional guides. Registration fees cover food, instruction, hotel, and all necessary fishing gear.

“I originally couldn’t conceive of doing any camps without Pete,” said Erin Morris Huttlinger. “However, thanks to many fans, I realized that what Pete and I created with the camp in Montana and the camps in our home, was a great experience for so many people – us in particular. He would be happy to know it continues and I’m pleased to have found something that will carry Pete’s name into the future.”

Huttlinger died from a stroke on January 15, 2016. For more, visit petehuttlinger.com/2017GuitarCamp.cfm

