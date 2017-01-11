Wetton Bows Out of Asia Tour

Bassist/singer John Wetton has announced that, on the advice of his medical team, he will withdraw from from the first leg of the band’s Journey tour.

“I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly,” he said. “My good friend Billy Sherwood will fill in for me during the initial 12 dates. While I am disappointed, I’m intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017. I know this decision will be in the best interests of my health and our fans, in the long run.”

