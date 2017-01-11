Jensen to Launch Jet Tornado Stealth Speakers

Jensen’s Tornado Stealth speakers use Neodymium magnets in bell-shaped covers. The 100 is derived from the original Tornado and, the company says, offers clear, clean highs that are tight and well-defined. The 80 is engineered to be well-balanced with powerful lows, firm mids, and sparkling highs. With overdrive/distortion, it remains smooth with detailed note definition. The 65 is designed with warm low-end, “relaxed” mids, rounded highs, and responds to overdrive distortion with easy breakup and punch.

Visit the Jensen booth (#4893) at NAMM to hear the speakers, along with all Jensens. Learn more at jensentone.com.

