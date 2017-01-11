Radial Engineering Nominated for NAMM TEC Award



The 32nd annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards (TEC) ceremony will take place January 21st in Anaheim, California. Each year, the NAMM Foundation takes the opportunity to gather well-known artists, fans and music industry professionals for an evening celebrating the achievements of the producers, engineers, creators and companies responsible for making the music we love. There are 25 Technical Achievement Categories and 8 Creative Achievement Categories.

The JDX Direct-Drive Amp Simulator and DI Box is up for the award in the Musical Instrument Amplification and Effects category.

Vintage Guitar: It’s a fantastic addition to the gigging musician’s toolbox. It also seems like an appealing and great idea for clubs and venues with in-house-sound to integrate into their set-up; a dream for the house sound man! Who has been the biggest market for the JDX Direct-Drive?

Radial: You are certainly right about all points. For the musician, it not only makes for an excellent interface when performing in small clubs or on quiet stages, it is a fantastic tool for recording tracks in the studio. For the audio engineer, because mic placement and varying room acoustics are taken out of the equation, the Direct Drive delivers greater consistency which in turn results in greater consistency both the front of house PA system and in the monitors. And since the Direct Drive is equipped with a separate output for the stage amp, the engineer can actually combine the amp and Direct Drive signals to get the best results.

The JDX Direct-Drive Amp Simulator and DI Box currently offers characteristics of three different amp sounds: The classic Shure SM57/Marshall 4×12, vintage Marshall tube character and an early Fender Twin. Are there plans to expand the palette?

As soon as the Direct Drive hit market, users have come to us asking about updates. However, you have to keep in mind that the Direct Drive is 100% analog – it is not some kind of digital modeler that can be upgraded via a software plug in. This is the magic that makes it sound so “convincing.” Our vision was to offer guitarists a selection of five shades of “white canvases” that would enable them to select their favorite pedals to color the front end as they see fit. I suppose that once the Direct Drives really get into the market, the feedback will probably dictate future models or changes. But right now, the response has been so overwhelmingly positive that we have no immediate plans on any updates.

TEC, in partnership with the Les Paul Foundation, will also be presenting the prestigious Les Paul Award to Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. The award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology. Legendary producer, Jack Douglas (Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, James Gang) will be inducted into the TEC Awards Hall of Fame on the same evening. The TEC Hall of Fame began in 1988 to honor pioneers of audio technology, as well as the music industry’s most accomplished producers and audio technicians. – Johnny Zapp

