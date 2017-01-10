Backstar Nominated for NAMM TEC Award

The 32nd annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards (TEC) ceremony will take place January 21st in Anaheim, California. Each year, the NAMM Foundation takes the opportunity to gather well-known artists, fans and music industry professionals for an evening celebrating the achievements of the producers, engineers, creators and companies responsible for making the music we love. There are 25 Technical Achievement Categories and 8 Creative Achievement Categories.

Since Blackstar hit the scene in 2007, the company’s stellar line has been on a steady rise. Blackstar’s Artist Series amplifiers have been nominated for the Musical Instrument Amplification and Effects award in the 32nd Annual NAMM TEC Awards ceremony, happening in January, 2017.

Vintage Guitar: What initiated the development of the Artist series?

Blackstar: Blackstar launched the company in 2007 with the Artisan Series. Artisan has become the go-to amp for many professional guitarists looking for boutique tone. It has been requested by many guitarists that Blackstar design an amp with the tone of the Artisan but at an affordable price. The Artist Series was voiced to the Artisan Series but with the useful features needed by live performers including reverb, footswitchable channels and effects loop.

Are their plans in the near future for Blackstar’s Artist Series to be available as a studio plug-in amp mod?

There are no immediate plans but this is something Blackstar are interested in. Blackstar already have their own Insider recording software which is available with all ID:Series and ID:Core amplifiers. Blackstar recently did a co-op with PreSonus on the ID:Core V2 models. Each amp comes with a free download of the Studio One software.

TEC, in partnership with the Les Paul Foundation, will also be presenting the prestigious Les Paul Award to Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. The award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who have set the highest standards of excellence in the creative application of recording technology. Legendary producer, Jack Douglas (Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, James Gang) will be inducted into the TEC Awards Hall of Fame on the same evening. The TEC Hall of Fame began in 1988 to honor pioneers of audio technology, as well as the music industry’s most accomplished producers and audio technicians. – Johnny Zapp

