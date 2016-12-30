Jethro Tull

Released in the summer of 1969, Stand Up was Tull’s first album with guitarist Martin Barre and showed them honing their blend of proto-hard rock and heavy blues, psychedelic, and folk-rock ideas, the latter heard in “Back To The Family.” This two-CD reissue includes a remix by producer Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree), famed for his detailed 5.1 mixes and digital transfers. The second disc captures a January 9, 1969 concert in Sweden, where the band was opening for the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

The opener, “A New Day Yesterday,” exhibits the rising heavy ideas of the Jeff Beck Group and Led Zeppelin, with Barre’s heavy, thudding Les Paul riffs. “Bouree” is beloved for Ian Anderson’s flute melody, but you can’t miss Glenn Cornick’s beautiful baroque bass.

“Living In The Past” gave the band early radio exposure, and Wilson’s remix is sonically remarkable, but as is sometimes the case with his work, the percussion stands out too much.

For the live set, “Nothing Is Easy” gets a nice concert treatment showing Barre’s developing lead work in the vein of Page, Beck, and Clapton. Barre hadn’t yet mastered wrist vibrato, but it’s always enjoyable to hear a young player learning on the job.

