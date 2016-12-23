Hall of Heavy Metal History to Induct Rhoads, Rainbow, Dio, and Others

The Hall of Heavy Metal History is set to welcome Metal Blade Records, the Scorpions, and the Rainbow Bar and Grill as its 2017 inductees. A ceremony hosted by Eddie Trunk will take place January 18 at the Anaheim Expo highlighted by performances by Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Scott Warren, and many more. Other inductees including Ronnie James Dio, Lemmy Kilmister, Ross “The Boss” Friedman, Rudy Sarzo, Frankie Banali, Vinny Appice, Don Airey, Andy Zildjian, and Randy Rhoads. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. For more, go to hehallofheavymetalhistory.org.

