Wrembel, Di Meola, Rosenberg Headline Django a Gogo Festival

Stephane Wrembel, Al Di Meola, and Stochelo Rosenberg are scheduled to headline Django A Gogo 2017, a concert/music festival honoring legendary Gypsy-jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, March 3 at Carnegie Hall. Other performers will include David Gastine, Ryan Montbleau, Larry Keel, Nick Anderson, Thor Jensen, and Ari Folman-Cohen.

Founded by Wrembel in 2006, Django A Gogo began as an intimate performance at a Brooklyn club, expanded to a larger club in Manhattan, and now runs over several nights in multiple cities. Each year, the concerts cap a week-long music camp that includes instructional classes and evening performances hosted by Wrembel in Maplewood, New Jersey. In 2017, the camp runs February 28 through March 5 and is open to guitarists of all ages and levels interested in learning to play Gypsy jazz in small-group settings and workshops. Instructors perform each night at Woodland Concert Hall. For more, visit djangoagogo.com.